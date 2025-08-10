BJP 'Hijacked' Credit For Bangalore Metro Yellow Line: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Censuring the BJP for "hijacking" the credit for the Yellow Line Phase II of the Bangalore Metro, Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said the state government shouldered the bulk of the expenses, contributing over Rs 12,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Yellow Line and the Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Belagavi and laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase III.

"The Metro project was launched under the UPA Government led by Manmohan Singh. In the first phase, the UPA Government bore a significant portion of the cost, outpacing the State Government's contribution," Kharge wrote on X.

According to him, after coming to power, BJP's commitment to the project dwindled, with the Central government's share decreasing drastically in subsequent phases. "The Karnataka government has shouldered the bulk of the expenses, contributing over Rs 12,000 crore, covering land acquisition costs and additional expenses," he added in the post.

The Central government only provided Rs 8,000 crore for the project, he pointed out. "This lack of support forced BMRCL to avail loans to cover the remaining project costs. While Karnataka's contributions to the Centre continue to grow year after year, the returns to the state diminish, and the Yellow Line project is a glaring example of this," Kharge added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya insisted that Modi "pushed for public infrastructure in Bengaluru", stating that 18 lakh commuters will benefit from the laying of the foundation stone between the Yellow Line and the proposed Orange Line.

"But Congress tries to take credit for all the things in which they don't have any role. You may have seen recently, Congress tried to take credit for even the IPL victory," Surya said, adding that the credit for the success of it goes to the people of Bengaluru, nobody else.