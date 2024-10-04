ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP of 'Shifting' Power to LG Ahead of J&K Election Results

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused BJP of seeking to change business rules to undermine the powers of the incoming 'elected' government.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

File photo of former J&K CM and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah.
File photo of former J&K CM and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of directing the Chief Secretary to amend the government's transaction of business rules to transfer the key responsibilities to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in anticipation of a loss in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omar Abdullah wrote, "The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in Jammu and Kashmir. Why else would the Chief Secretary be tasked with altering the transaction of business rules to limit the powers of the Chief Minister and the elected government, handing them over to the LG?"

The former chief minister further claimed that the information came from sources within the Secretariat. He advised the officials to resist any pressure to undermine the authority of the incoming 'elected' government.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of directing the Chief Secretary to amend the government's transaction of business rules to transfer the key responsibilities to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in anticipation of a loss in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omar Abdullah wrote, "The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in Jammu and Kashmir. Why else would the Chief Secretary be tasked with altering the transaction of business rules to limit the powers of the Chief Minister and the elected government, handing them over to the LG?"

The former chief minister further claimed that the information came from sources within the Secretariat. He advised the officials to resist any pressure to undermine the authority of the incoming 'elected' government.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JKOMAR ABDULLAHJAMMUELECTIONSOMAR ABDULLAH JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.