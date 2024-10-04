Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP of 'Shifting' Power to LG Ahead of J&K Election Results

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of directing the Chief Secretary to amend the government's transaction of business rules to transfer the key responsibilities to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in anticipation of a loss in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omar Abdullah wrote, "The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in Jammu and Kashmir. Why else would the Chief Secretary be tasked with altering the transaction of business rules to limit the powers of the Chief Minister and the elected government, handing them over to the LG?"

The former chief minister further claimed that the information came from sources within the Secretariat. He advised the officials to resist any pressure to undermine the authority of the incoming 'elected' government.