BJP Govt To Present Delhi Budget After 27 Years; CM Rekha Gupta To Begin Session With 'Kheer Ceremony'

New Delhi: The BJP government will present the budget in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years, with the session starting on March 24. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, will present the first budget of the BJP government. She announced that this year's budget session will begin with a "Kheer Ceremony" in the Assembly.
Regarding the budget session, the Chief Minister stated in a press conference that kheer will be prepared on the Assembly premises at 9 AM on Monday. It will be served to all sections of society from whom the government has sought suggestions for the budget. This marks the first time a budget session in the Delhi Assembly will begin with such an event. In contrast, when the Union Finance Minister presents the national budget, the traditional "Halwa Ceremony" is held, where the employees involved in budget preparation are served halwa to sweeten their mouths.
Budget for a Developed Delhi
CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government will present the Developed Delhi Budget 2025-26, focusing solely on making Delhi a world-class capital. She highlighted that the government had invited public suggestions via email and WhatsApp, receiving 3,303 responses through email and about 6,000 via WhatsApp, totalling nearly 10,000 suggestions.
The budget session will run from March 24 to March 28, with the possibility of an extension. The Chief Minister assured that all sections of society have been consulted and their suggestions prioritised to ensure an inclusive budget.
Rekha Gupta's First Budget in Focus
All eyes are on the first budget of the newly formed Delhi government, particularly regarding BJP's electoral promises to women. There is also curiosity about how the budget will address education and healthcare, key sectors emphasised by the previous government.
CM Rekha Gupta will present her first budget in the Assembly on March 25 at 11 AM.
