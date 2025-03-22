ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Govt To Present Delhi Budget After 27 Years; CM Rekha Gupta To Begin Session With 'Kheer Ceremony'

New Delhi: The BJP government will present the budget in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years, with the session starting on March 24. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, will present the first budget of the BJP government. She announced that this year's budget session will begin with a "Kheer Ceremony" in the Assembly.

Regarding the budget session, the Chief Minister stated in a press conference that kheer will be prepared on the Assembly premises at 9 AM on Monday. It will be served to all sections of society from whom the government has sought suggestions for the budget. This marks the first time a budget session in the Delhi Assembly will begin with such an event. In contrast, when the Union Finance Minister presents the national budget, the traditional "Halwa Ceremony" is held, where the employees involved in budget preparation are served halwa to sweeten their mouths.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday regarding the Budget Session, which is set to begin on March 24. (ETV Bharat)

Budget for a Developed Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government will present the Developed Delhi Budget 2025-26, focusing solely on making Delhi a world-class capital. She highlighted that the government had invited public suggestions via email and WhatsApp, receiving 3,303 responses through email and about 6,000 via WhatsApp, totalling nearly 10,000 suggestions.