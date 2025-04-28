BJP Government's Fund Cut Policy Wrong; CUET Not Suitable For JNU: New President Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The Left alliance has once again swept its stronghold by winning in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections. It captured three major posts in the university, with Nitish Kumar, a PhD student from Bihar, winning the post of president.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Rahul Chauhan, Nitish spoke about various issues and his plans.

ETV Bharat (ETVB): After being elected as the JNU student union president, what would be the first thing you would do?

Nitish Kumar (NK): As we have been saying, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has continuously adopted the fund cut policy for JNU, which is wrong. Fund cuts should stop, as the JNU is a people-funded university. It should get its rights. The central government has brought this policy through the National Education Policy that universities should generate their funds; this is a threat to prestigious institutions like JNU and other universities.

ETVB: What kind of problems are students facing in JNU due to funding cuts?

NK: Due to funding cuts, university labs are not getting equipment and chemicals for practicals. There is a shortage of books in the libraries, and the infrastructure is also lacking. These problems will be solved once the funding cuts stop.

ETVB: Apart from fund cuts, what other important issues will remain? Are fund cuts an old issue?

NK: Apart from fund cuts, an important issue for admission in JNU is to restart JNUEE, which was earlier JNU's entrance exam. The university does not fit in the new concept of admission through CUET that the government has brought. In this concept, the government gives a status to each of its universities. JNU is a research university, and it was established for research, so the right process for admission to it is through JNUEE.

ETVB: You have won even after the alliance of the All India Students Association (AISA) with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) broke. What does this mean? Were you confident about this victory?

NK: Look, it was visible to everyone from the beginning that our alliance is strong, and the alliance was not with SFI. It does not mean that we were completely different; there was an alliance of AISA and the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF). We have made our presence felt in JNU as a strong organisation from the beginning. That is why the students here have faith in us. Only we can fight for their rights. We got the benefit of this in the elections, and we won even after SFI broke away from the alliance.

ETVB: In some schools, like the School of Social Science and the School of International Studies, which were considered strongholds of the left, ABVP has won some seats of counsellors. Has this been a loss due to the breakup of the alliance?

NK: Certainly, the division of votes after the breakup of the alliance has caused some loss. This is the result of the ABVP getting a chance to win even in those places where it had never won.

ETVB: Did you get any benefit from the division of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA)?

NK: BAPSA was separate from the SFI alliance from the very beginning. Only the candidate for the post of General Secretary, Ramniwas Gurjar, was in the alliance. BAPSA had also expelled him from the organisation. BAPSA was never with SFI. BAPSA itself had fielded its candidates for the posts of president and joint secretary. They contested elections separately. Due to this, the rift in the United Ambedkarite Panel alliance was visible to everyone. Due to this, people supported us.

ETVB: You are from Bihar, and assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar this year. Will this also strengthen the left?

NK: The whole country keeps an eye on the JNU elections. If the left wins here, a positive message is sent. But winning here does not mean that it will have any impact on the numbers in the Bihar elections.