BJP Government’s Failure: Kejriwal Over Attack On Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan

Famous actor Saif Ali Khan got injured after an unknown person attacked him with a knife at his home in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP government over the attack on Saif Ali Khan (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed deep concern over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, saying that the incident raised serious questions over the security system of the country under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Kejriwal alleged that the “double engine government” of BJP at the centre and in Maharashtra was unable to provide security to the citizens, including celebrities, and at the country's borders.

“If the central government itself is admitting that it is unable to protect the border, then it is extremely shameful. Gang war in Delhi, ransom calls to traders, and lack of security for women and children show the failure of this government,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, he alleged that “gangsters sitting in Gujarat jails” were openly demanding ransom and criminals across the country were carrying out their activities without any fear.

The AAP supremo termed the attack on Khan with knives inside his house “extremely worrying,” saying that the lapse in his security shows the failure of both the state and central government. “If such a big celebrity is not safe, then what will be the condition of the security of the common man? We strongly condemn the attack on Saif Ali Khan and appeal to the government to leave politics and focus on its real work,” he said.

‘Deteriorating Law And Order’

Kejriwal termed the incident as a part of the deteriorating law and order situation in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and said that this was not the first time a celebrity has been attacked.

Citing the shootout near actor Salman Khan's house and the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui, he said that criminals were fearless and allegedly enjoyed the protection of the current government.

Khan was attacked at his residence at the ‘Satguru Sharan’ complex in Bandra, where an intruder reportedly approached his maid when he attempted to mediate the conflict when it escalated into violence. But then things got out of hand and Khan was stabbed during an incident. For emergency care, the actor was brought to Lilavati Hospital.

