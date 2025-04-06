BJP Foundation Day | BJP @ 45: A Legacy Of Growth and Governance

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates its foundation day every year on April 6. It is the largest political party in the world. This year, the party is going to celebrate its 45th foundation day. The Janata Party became a victim of mutual rivalry and power politics. In the contest for supremacy, the question of ‘dual membership’ was raised against the karyakartas of the Jana Sangh. The people of the Jana Sangh should either leave the Janata Party or end their relationship with the RSS. On this issue, the leaders of Jana Sangh left the Janata Party, and on April 6, 1980, formed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the basis of panch nishthas (five commitments).

Founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on 6 July 1901. He graduated from Calcutta University and became a fellow of the senate in 1923. In 1924, he enrolled himself as an advocate in the Calcutta High Court. Later on, he left for England in 1926 and was admitted as a barrister from Lincoln’s Inn in 1927.

Dr Mookerjee became the youngest Vice-Chancellor at the University of Calcutta and was in the position till 1938. During his term, he introduced many constructive reforms and actively took part in the Asiatic Society. He was also a member of the Court and the Council of the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and chairperson of the Inter-University of Board.

Pandit Nehru appointed him as Industry and Supply Minister during the interim government. Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established by him on 21 October 1951. Later on, he formed the NDA government as an alliance of 32 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Dr. Mookerjee worked hard to unify Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Ram Rajya Parishad and Hindu Mahasabha have initiated Satyagraha with the intent to remove the destructive provisions of Article 370. Mookerjee visited Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on 11 May 1953 for violating the notorious Permit System. He passed away on 23 June 1953.

History And Development Of Bharatiya Janata Party

Having been started in May 1951, this process was completed on October 21, 1951, with the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh under the presidency of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. It was formed at the Raghomal Kanya Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Delhi. The rectangular saffron flag was accepted as its flag, and the ‘Deepak’ inscribed on it was accepted as the election symbol. In the same inaugural session, the manifesto for the first general election was also approved. Later, in 1975-77, the party merged with other political parties and formed Janta to form the Janata Party. Only four seats were won by the Jana Sangh Party in the 1957 Lok Sabha election; fourteen in 1962; thirty-five in 1967; and finally, in 1977, when the Jana Sangh merged with other parties to form the Janta Party, they formed a government and won 295 seats in the Lok Sabha under the leadership of Morarji Desai. Internal strife led to the formation of the Janta Party, which ultimately lost badly in the 1980 Lok Sabha election. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first president of the newly established Bharatiya Janata Party, which was established on April 6, 1980.

Journey of Bharatiya Janata Party

1951: Birth of Jana Sangh: On 21 October 1951, Bharatiya Jana Sangh is formed in Raghomal Girls High School, Delhi, with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its first President.

Birth of Jana Sangh: On 21 October 1951, Bharatiya Jana Sangh is formed in Raghomal Girls High School, Delhi, with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its first President. 1952 : General Elections: In the 1951-1952 general elections to the Parliament of India, Bharatiya Jana Sangh won 3 seats.

: General Elections: In the 1951-1952 general elections to the Parliament of India, Bharatiya Jana Sangh won 3 seats. 1957 : Lok Sabha Polls: Bharatiya Jana Sangh party wins 4 seats.

: Lok Sabha Polls: Bharatiya Jana Sangh party wins 4 seats. 1962 : Lok Sabha Elections: Under the third Lok Sabha of India, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh party resurges and comfortably wins 14 seats.

: Lok Sabha Elections: Under the third Lok Sabha of India, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh party resurges and comfortably wins 14 seats. 1967 : Lok Sabha Elections: Clinching 35 seats, Jana Sangh emerges as the second largest party in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, it won the absolute majority in Delhi Metropolitan and Municipal Corporation. Non-Congress governments are formed in various states, with Jana Sangh as one of the vital constituents.

: Lok Sabha Elections: Clinching 35 seats, Jana Sangh emerges as the second largest party in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, it won the absolute majority in Delhi Metropolitan and Municipal Corporation. Non-Congress governments are formed in various states, with Jana Sangh as one of the vital constituents. 1971 : Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Jana Sangh manages to win 22 seats despite populist announcements and promises by Congress under Indira Gandhi that helped her win the elections.

: Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Jana Sangh manages to win 22 seats despite populist announcements and promises by Congress under Indira Gandhi that helped her win the elections. 1977 : Janata Party: Bharatiya Jana Sangh merges into Janata Party along with other parties.

: Janata Party: Bharatiya Jana Sangh merges into Janata Party along with other parties. 1980: General Elections: The Janata Party is unable to make its mark as it wins just 31 seats. In April 1980, shortly after the elections, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS. Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and floated a new political party. Thus, the Bharatiya Janata Party came into existence on 6 April 1980.

General Elections: The Janata Party is unable to make its mark as it wins just 31 seats. In April 1980, shortly after the elections, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS. Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and floated a new political party. Thus, the Bharatiya Janata Party came into existence on 6 April 1980. 6 April 1980 : Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is elected the founding President of the BJP (1980-1986). In December 1980, he presided over the first Executive meeting of the BJP.

: Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is elected the founding President of the BJP (1980-1986). In December 1980, he presided over the first Executive meeting of the BJP. 1984 :General Elections: The death of Indira Gandhi led to early general elections in the country. Due to a sympathy wave for the Congress party, the BJP managed to win only 2 seats. After introspecting the result, the BJP formed a high-powered Working Committee to recommend action for remedy and renewal.

:General Elections: The death of Indira Gandhi led to early general elections in the country. Due to a sympathy wave for the Congress party, the BJP managed to win only 2 seats. After introspecting the result, the BJP formed a high-powered Working Committee to recommend action for remedy and renewal. 1986 :Advani ji: Shri L.K. Advani takes charge as the party President for the first time in 1986 and continues till 1990.

:Advani ji: Shri L.K. Advani takes charge as the party President for the first time in 1986 and continues till 1990. 1986-89 : Anti-corruption movement: A movement is launched against corruption in high places in the wake of Bofors kickbacks.

: Anti-corruption movement: A movement is launched against corruption in high places in the wake of Bofors kickbacks. 1989 :General Elections: BJP substantially improves its position and wins 85 seats. The BJP and Communists support the Janata Dal government with VP Singh as the Prime Minister.

:General Elections: BJP substantially improves its position and wins 85 seats. The BJP and Communists support the Janata Dal government with VP Singh as the Prime Minister. BJP supports the Ayodhya movement, the biggest mass movement in the history of independent India.

1990: Ram Ratha Yatra: In September 1990, Shri L.K. Advani started the historic Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya. He was placed under preventive detention on the orders of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nonetheless, a large number of Kar Sevaks converge in Ayodhya. On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, around 1,50,000 of them were detained. Yet, many manage to reach Ayodhya.

Ram Ratha Yatra: In September 1990, Shri L.K. Advani started the historic Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya. He was placed under preventive detention on the orders of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nonetheless, a large number of Kar Sevaks converge in Ayodhya. On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, around 1,50,000 of them were detained. Yet, many manage to reach Ayodhya. In the same year, the BJP withdrew its support from the V.P. Singh government.

1991: General Elections: The BJP increases its tally to 120 seats. Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi became the BJP National President and continued till 1993.

General Elections: The BJP increases its tally to 120 seats. Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi became the BJP National President and continued till 1993. 1993 : Shri L.K. Advani becomes the party President and continues till 1998. BJP’s vote share and footprint continue to grow. Spreading its wings in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP emerged as the national party of the country.

: Shri L.K. Advani becomes the party President and continues till 1998. BJP’s vote share and footprint continue to grow. Spreading its wings in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP emerged as the national party of the country. 1995 : Inroads into other states: The lotus begins to bloom in new areas like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

: Inroads into other states: The lotus begins to bloom in new areas like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. 1996 :General Elections: BJP wins 161 Lok Sabha seats, becoming the largest party in the Parliament. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the Prime Minister, but he was unable to attain a majority in the Lok Sabha, forcing the government to resign after 13 days.

:General Elections: BJP wins 161 Lok Sabha seats, becoming the largest party in the Parliament. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the Prime Minister, but he was unable to attain a majority in the Lok Sabha, forcing the government to resign after 13 days. A coalition of regional parties led by Janta Dal formed the government, but it didn’t last long, forcing the country to go to mid-term polls in 1998.

1998 :General Elections: BJP contests the elections, forming a coalition called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It comprises its existing allies like the Samata Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Shiv Sena, besides the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal. The NDA has a majority with outside support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Shri Vajpayee returns as the Prime Minister. However, the coalition ruptured in May 1999 when the leader of AIADMK withdrew her support, and fresh elections were held again.

:General Elections: BJP contests the elections, forming a coalition called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It comprises its existing allies like the Samata Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Shiv Sena, besides the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal. The NDA has a majority with outside support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Shri Vajpayee returns as the Prime Minister. However, the coalition ruptured in May 1999 when the leader of AIADMK withdrew her support, and fresh elections were held again. 1999 : Kargil War: Victory in Kargil War over Pakistan.

: Kargil War: Victory in Kargil War over Pakistan. General Elections: On 13 October 1999, the NDA, without the AIADMK, won 303 seats in the Parliament with an outright majority. BJP has its highest-ever tally of 183, and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee becomes the Prime Minister for the third time. Shri L.K. Advani is appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. This NDA government completes its full term of five years in office. Its policy agenda included a more aggressive stance on defence and terror, as well as neo-liberal economic policies. Grand schemes are launched to pave the way for a developed and prosperous India.

2004 :General Elections: Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee calls for elections six months ahead of schedule. The NDA's campaign is based on the slogan "India Shining". However, it fell short of the majority mark, winning 186 seats in the Lok Sabha, compared to the 222 of the Congress-led alliance.

:General Elections: Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee calls for elections six months ahead of schedule. The NDA's campaign is based on the slogan "India Shining". However, it fell short of the majority mark, winning 186 seats in the Lok Sabha, compared to the 222 of the Congress-led alliance. 2008: Karnataka assembly elections: In May, the BJP wins the state elections in Karnataka. This is the first time that the party has won assembly elections, gaining ground in any South Indian state.

Karnataka assembly elections: In May, the BJP wins the state elections in Karnataka. This is the first time that the party has won assembly elections, gaining ground in any South Indian state. 2009 :General Elections: BJP’s strength in the Lok Sabha falls to 116 seats.

:General Elections: BJP’s strength in the Lok Sabha falls to 116 seats. 2014 :General Elections: BJP wins 282 seats under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, leading the NDA to a tally of 336 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The BJP parliamentary leader Shri Narendra Modi is sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of India on 26 May 2014.

:General Elections: BJP wins 282 seats under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, leading the NDA to a tally of 336 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The BJP parliamentary leader Shri Narendra Modi is sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of India on 26 May 2014. The vote share of the BJP is 31% and 38%, along with its allies of all votes cast. This is the first time, since its inception, that the party has achieved a full majority in the Indian Parliament and the first time that it has achieved a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own strength.

2019 :General Elections: BJP scripts history by winning 303 Lok Sabha seats on its own.

:General Elections: BJP scripts history by winning 303 Lok Sabha seats on its own. With this astounding victory, the people of India repose their faith in the legendary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi to turn their hopes and aspirations into development and prosperity. The mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ has become the epitome of building a New India.

2024: General Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged a total of 240 seats, and with its robust National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it secured a majority with a comfortable margin.

General Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged a total of 240 seats, and with its robust National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it secured a majority with a comfortable margin. On June 9, 2024, Shri Narendra Modi took the oath as Prime Minister of Bharat, marking a historic moment and heralding his journey of leading the world's largest democracy for the third time. Together, the BJP-led coalition will work to build a New, developed and Aspirational Bharat.

BJP-NDA Ruled States and Union Territories

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Odisha

Assam

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

Delhi

Uttarakhand

Tripura

Goa

Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur

States Governed By BJP Allies:

Andhra Pradesh (TDP)

Bihar (JDU)

Meghalaya (NPP)

Nagaland (NDPP)

Sikkim (SKM)

Puducherry (AINRC)

