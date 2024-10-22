Assam Assembly Bypolls: BJP Focuses On Congress Dynastic Politics, Cong Highlights Eviction Drives

Guwahati: As the by-elections to the five assembly constituencies are nearing, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have drawn up their strategy to win over the electorates. While the BJP is highlighting the dynastic politics of the Congress and urging people to vote for the saffron candidate for the sake of development in the Samaguri constituency, the Congress on the other hand focusing on the recent evictions by the BJP government particularly in Muslim-dominated areas as its main poll plank to retain the Samaguri constituency for the sixth consecutive time.

Five assembly constituencies in Assam--Dholai, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, Behali and Sidli--are going to polls on November 13. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

The Samaguri constituency has been represented for five consecutive terms by former minister and current Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, but this time the party has nominated his son, Tanjil.

BJP candidate for Samaguri, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, commented, "Rakibul Hussain has previously won this constituency, and now that he is a Lok Sabha MP, hence, the Congress has awarded a ticket to his son. This is a clear example of dynastic politics. However, the people in the constituency are aware of how Rakibul Hussain has previously exerted his influence over them.'"

Sarma said, "People these days don't like dynastic politics. Similarly, Hussain was indulging in communal politics in Samaguri all these years. Therefore, the people of the constituency have come out in our support irrespective of caste, creed and religion. We are going to win Samaguri with a record margin this time."

Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain on the other hand has been addressing the public rallies and seeking votes for his son while highlighting the hate politics of the BJP. Hussain was seen taking video records of eviction drives carried out by the BJP government in Assam, particularly those in Muslim-dominated areas and showing them to the people in the rallies to expose the anti-Muslim stance of the saffron party.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has turned the Mia (colloquial word for Muslims) untouchables. He had repeatedly stated that he did not want the votes of the Mia people for 200 years. Forget the Mia, what have the party done for the Tea tribes, the Adivasi and Ravha community all these years? " alleged Hussain senior while highlighting the eviction drives against the Muslims carried out by the BJP-led government in Assam in recent years.

He also said that the BJP has failed to address the aspirations of the people and urged people to vote for the Congress party in Samaguri and other four constituencies that are going to polls on November 13.

