BJP Files Complaint Against Kejriwal For Distributing Chairs In New Delhi Constituency

According to the complaint, Kejriwal sent his party worker to distribute chairs to resident welfare associations (RWA), thereby influencing voters ahead of the Delhi polls.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with police and election officials against his AAP rival Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of violating the model code of conduct by distributing chairs to RWAs in the constituency. The complaint was lodged by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Kejriwal sent his party worker to distribute chairs to local resident welfare associations (RWA), thereby influencing voters ahead of the February 5 elections.

"It is a clear cognisable offence under BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act as well as a violation of Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal openly bribed to influence the voters," the complaint alleged.

The complainant also provided a video clip showing a man carrying some chairs in a trolley. The man admitted that he was sent by Kejriwal, alleged the complainant.

The AAP and Kejriwal have filed several complaints with the election officials against Verma, accusing him of distributing money, sarees, shoes and other items among voters of the New Delhi constituency.

TAGGED:

