BJP Files Complaint Against Kejriwal For Distributing Chairs In New Delhi Constituency

New Delhi: BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with police and election officials against his AAP rival Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of violating the model code of conduct by distributing chairs to RWAs in the constituency. The complaint was lodged by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Kejriwal sent his party worker to distribute chairs to local resident welfare associations (RWA), thereby influencing voters ahead of the February 5 elections.

"It is a clear cognisable offence under BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act as well as a violation of Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal openly bribed to influence the voters," the complaint alleged.