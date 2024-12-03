ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Files Complaint Against AIMPLB Leader Over Controversial Remarks at Bengaluru Event

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of delivering divisive speeches during its grand public meeting held on November 24, in Bengaluru. The meeting, organised to challenge the Central Government's proposed WAQF Bill, saw AIMPLB leaders vehemently flaying alleged attacks on Muslim personal laws and institutions, including WAQF properties.

AIMPLB's Abu Talib Rehmani made a statement during the event which the BJP termed controversial, declaring, "We will not beg before courts. If the Parliament is yours, the streets are ours?" This comment sparked sharp criticism from BJP leader R Ashoka, who questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over their inaction. "When will you register an FIR against Maulana Abu Talib Rehmani, who has made inflammatory remarks that divide society on religious lines?" Ashoka asked.

The BJP leader further drew parallels to a recent controversy involving Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, who faced backlash for his provocative comments during a farmers' agitation. Ashoka highlighted the differing responses to controversial statements, asserting, "A Hindu leader expressed regret and apologised, but no such accountability is demanded from Muslim clerics making provocative speeches undermining the Constitution."

Ashoka accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, warning that it could lead to the party's downfall in Karnataka, similar to its waning influence in other states.

BJP’s Formal Complaint: In a significant move, BJP Mandya spokesperson CI Manjunath, along with a delegation, met Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi and filed a formal complaint against Abu Talib Rehmani. The complaint included video clips and URLs of the cleric's speech, urging authorities to take appropriate legal action.