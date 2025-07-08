BJP Fact-Finding Team On Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Submits Report Urging Centre To Take Steps

New Delhi: The BJP fact-finding team, which visited the law college in South Kolkata, where a 24-year-old college was gang raped on June 25, held a press conference on Tuesday where team member Dr Satya Pal Singh said the report has been submitted to the national president of the party, where it highlighted the utter lawlessness in the state.

It requested the Central government to take steps to stabilise the situation in Bengal, which is getting from bad to worse.

Singh said the incident led to nationwide anger, as an institution that churns out lawyers became the place of a ghastly incident. "The most unfortunate thing is that such an incident happened in a state where the Chief Minister is a woman. It has been reported several times that most of the cases of atrocities against women don't lead to FIRs. And even if FIRs are filed, they are not properly investigated by the police. When we went to the law college, we didn't know that we would be allowed to visit the place of the occurrence and meet the family of the victim. We met the commissioner of police, Kolkata. In my 45 years of service in the police administration, I never saw that the names of the accused were removed from the complaint, and only the first letters were mentioned. Not only that, the first letters of the prime accused and the co-accused were interchanged," Singh said.

He wondered what kind of justice could be expected from a system that removes the names of the accused from the FIR. "The prime accused had been booked in several similar cases earlier. Despite that, the administration turned a blind eye to it. The accused was appointed on the recommendation of the chairman of the college governing body, who is also the local MLA," he added.

Sigh said that when the team tried to meet the victim's family, it was informed that they are under the 'care of police' and there was no information about their whereabouts.

BJP MP Biplab Deb, who was another member of the team, said, "The agency that provided the security services to the government law college was given to a private agency, Sunflower Agency, at the behest of the local Trinamool leader, which led to this embarrassing situation. CM Banerjee should immediately bring all perpetrators to justice and tender her resignation if she fails to. The state has been made into an ideal example of utter lawlessness under her regime. All hooliganism and rapes are state-sponsored."