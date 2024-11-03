ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Elects Sunil Sharma As Leader Of Opposition In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: A day ahead of the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, which begins on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Legislative body on Sunday elected Sunil Sharma as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the legislative assembly, while Sikh leader and MLA from Jammu- South, Dr Narinder Singh was elected as the party’s candidate for Deputy Speaker.

Sharma is the BJP MLA from Padder assembly constituency of Kishtwar district and is also the general secretary of the party for Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP legislative party meeting was held today in Srinagar which was presided over by Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh affairs of the party and served as the national observer for this session--the meeting underscored the party's strategic direction in Jammu and Kashmir.

A BJP spokesperson said the BJP UT President Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former BJP President Ravinder Raina, along with 28 BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were present in the meeting.

Prahlad Joshi said the Legislative party members have unanimously elected Sunil Sharma as the Leader of the Opposition for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

"We are committed to being a constructive opposition, addressing public issues and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Joshi said.