ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Effects State Rejigs: Know The Saffron Party's New Chiefs For Bihar And Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

In separate orders issued in this regard, the BJP on Thursday appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new state president of Bihar replacing incumbent state chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Madan Rathore as the new state president of Rajasthan. The saffron party also appointed in-charges for six states.

Dilip Jaiswal (L), new state president of BJP for Bihar and Madan Rathore, the party's new state president of Rajasthan
Dilip Jaiswal (L), new state president of BJP for Bihar and Madan Rathore, the party's new state president of Rajasthan (ETV Bharat, X/@madanrrathore)

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday effected a rejig in states appointing new state presidents in Bihar and Rajasthan.

In separate orders issued in this regard, the saffron party appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new state president of Bihar, replacing incumbent state chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Madan Rathore as the new state president of Rajasthan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the BJP on its official X handle put an order stating "Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has appointed Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, Member, Legislative Council, as President of Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar State."

A Vaishya Face In Bihar: Dilip Jaiswal is currently the Revenue Land Reforms Minister and comes from the Vaishya community. After Nitish Kumar joined the NDA, the party made Samrat Chaudhary the Deputy CM. Since then, there were speculations that the responsibility of the party state president could be given to someone else.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda has accepted the resignation of BJP State President for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and appointed Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore as the new state president in his place. Joshi had offered to resign in view of a poor performance in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the state.

MP Radha Mohan Agarwal has been made the new state in-charge in place of state in-charge Arun, while Vijaya Rahatkar has been appointed co-in-charge. BJP National Organization General Secretary Arun Singh has issued formal orders in this regard.

Saffron Party Replaces Brahmin With OBC Face In Rajasthan: Madan Rathore has been an MLA twice from Sumerpur assembly seat of Pali district. Madan Rathore, who comes from OBC category, was made the government deputy chief whip in the previous BJP government. Rathore was demanding a ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, which he was denied due to which he filed his nomination as an independent. But, he withdrew the form after persuasion by the BJP leadership. Madan Rathore has been associated with RSS for a long time. He was born in Raipur in Pali district and graduated from Rajasthan University.

Meanwhile, the BJP also appointed in-charges for six states: Harish Dwivedi for Assam, MP Atul Garg for Chandigarh, Arvind Menon for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal for Rajasthan, and Dr. Rajdeep Roy for Tripura.

  1. Read more: Bengal BJP MP Renews Demands For Separate Cooch Behar State
  2. Tarun Chugh Addresses Several 'Sammelans' in Jammu Region

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday effected a rejig in states appointing new state presidents in Bihar and Rajasthan.

In separate orders issued in this regard, the saffron party appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new state president of Bihar, replacing incumbent state chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Madan Rathore as the new state president of Rajasthan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the BJP on its official X handle put an order stating "Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has appointed Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, Member, Legislative Council, as President of Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar State."

A Vaishya Face In Bihar: Dilip Jaiswal is currently the Revenue Land Reforms Minister and comes from the Vaishya community. After Nitish Kumar joined the NDA, the party made Samrat Chaudhary the Deputy CM. Since then, there were speculations that the responsibility of the party state president could be given to someone else.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda has accepted the resignation of BJP State President for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and appointed Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore as the new state president in his place. Joshi had offered to resign in view of a poor performance in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the state.

MP Radha Mohan Agarwal has been made the new state in-charge in place of state in-charge Arun, while Vijaya Rahatkar has been appointed co-in-charge. BJP National Organization General Secretary Arun Singh has issued formal orders in this regard.

Saffron Party Replaces Brahmin With OBC Face In Rajasthan: Madan Rathore has been an MLA twice from Sumerpur assembly seat of Pali district. Madan Rathore, who comes from OBC category, was made the government deputy chief whip in the previous BJP government. Rathore was demanding a ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, which he was denied due to which he filed his nomination as an independent. But, he withdrew the form after persuasion by the BJP leadership. Madan Rathore has been associated with RSS for a long time. He was born in Raipur in Pali district and graduated from Rajasthan University.

Meanwhile, the BJP also appointed in-charges for six states: Harish Dwivedi for Assam, MP Atul Garg for Chandigarh, Arvind Menon for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal for Rajasthan, and Dr. Rajdeep Roy for Tripura.

  1. Read more: Bengal BJP MP Renews Demands For Separate Cooch Behar State
  2. Tarun Chugh Addresses Several 'Sammelans' in Jammu Region
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DILIP JAISWALBJP STATE REJIGSBJPBJP BIHAR PRESIDENTBJP NEW STATE PRESIDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.