BJP Effects State Rejigs: Know The Saffron Party's New Chiefs For Bihar And Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday effected a rejig in states appointing new state presidents in Bihar and Rajasthan.

In separate orders issued in this regard, the saffron party appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new state president of Bihar, replacing incumbent state chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Madan Rathore as the new state president of Rajasthan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the BJP on its official X handle put an order stating "Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has appointed Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, Member, Legislative Council, as President of Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar State."

A Vaishya Face In Bihar: Dilip Jaiswal is currently the Revenue Land Reforms Minister and comes from the Vaishya community. After Nitish Kumar joined the NDA, the party made Samrat Chaudhary the Deputy CM. Since then, there were speculations that the responsibility of the party state president could be given to someone else.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda has accepted the resignation of BJP State President for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and appointed Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore as the new state president in his place. Joshi had offered to resign in view of a poor performance in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the state.

MP Radha Mohan Agarwal has been made the new state in-charge in place of state in-charge Arun, while Vijaya Rahatkar has been appointed co-in-charge. BJP National Organization General Secretary Arun Singh has issued formal orders in this regard.

Saffron Party Replaces Brahmin With OBC Face In Rajasthan: Madan Rathore has been an MLA twice from Sumerpur assembly seat of Pali district. Madan Rathore, who comes from OBC category, was made the government deputy chief whip in the previous BJP government. Rathore was demanding a ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, which he was denied due to which he filed his nomination as an independent. But, he withdrew the form after persuasion by the BJP leadership. Madan Rathore has been associated with RSS for a long time. He was born in Raipur in Pali district and graduated from Rajasthan University.

Meanwhile, the BJP also appointed in-charges for six states: Harish Dwivedi for Assam, MP Atul Garg for Chandigarh, Arvind Menon for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal for Rajasthan, and Dr. Rajdeep Roy for Tripura.