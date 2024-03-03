BJP Drops Many Sitting MPs from Assam in LS Polls

Guwahati: The BJP has announced five new faces in its first list for 11 seats in Assam while some sitting MPs, including Union Minister Rameswar Teli, have been dropped and one MP was deprived of his home turf due to delimitation.

This time, BJP has taken tough decisions in Dibrugarh and Guwahati constituencies. In Dibrugarh, Union Minister Rameswar Teli has been was replaced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'good book boy' Sarbananda Sonowal. BJP needed a strong candidate against Lurinjyoti Gogoi and finally took this decision.

Guwahati sitting MP Queen Oja has also lost her candidature. Queen Oja is widely regarded as one of the most poor performing MPs of Assam. So BJP did not take the slightest risk in Guwahati. The party has nominated Bijuli Kalita Medhi, a veteran leader in BJP's organisational field in this seat.

Incumbent Pallab Lochan Das's name has been dropped as he wanted to return to state politics. Thus, veteran politician Ranjit Dutta, was given ticket from Sonitpur.

Sitting MP Horen Sing Bey's name has also been dropped from Diphu and has been replaced by Amarsing Bey. It is being said that this is the fallout of the consequences of the conflict with Karbi Autonomous Council CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

The Shillong constituency has been reserved for SC candidate following constituency delimitation. Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya had to pay the price of delimitation and had to leave Dispur to contest the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Shillong.