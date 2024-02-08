BJP dismisses Rahul Gandhi's OBC charge against PM Modi as 'blatant lie'

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

BJP IT Cell Incharge Amit Malviya

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to X and wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his caste notified as an OBC after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. This comes after Rahul Gandhi claimed that Modi was not born in an OBC family and is misleading people by identifying himself as an OBC.

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday rubbished as "blatant lie" Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his caste included in the list of Other Backward Classes in Gujarat when he was the state's chief minister.

"This is a blatant lie. PM Narendra Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full two years before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X and shared the weblink of the official notification. "The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs," he said.

In a speech in Odisha, Gandhi claimed that Modi was not born in an OBC family and is misleading people by identifying himself as an OBC. "Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC... He changed his caste to OBC after becoming the CM of Gujarat. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth," the Congress MP from Wayanad alleged.

TAGGED:

Rahul GandhiPM Modi CasteAmit Malviya

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.