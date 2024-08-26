ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On Farmers' Protests

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 7:44 PM IST

In an interview with a newspaper, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stated, "What happened in Bangladesh would not have taken long to happen here (in India) too, if our top leadership was not so strong." After remarking, she further posted the same clip on her official X handle.

File Photo of Kangana Ranaut (ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday distanced itself from its MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest. The JP Nadda-led party said the MP from Mandi has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut, the BJP said in a statement.

On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party's policy issues, it said. On behalf of the BJP, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future, the statement said. The BJP is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony, it added.

