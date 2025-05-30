'Joinng BJP Is Like Admitting To Guilt In Delhi Liquor Case': MLC Kavitha Fires Back Amid Party Row

Mancherial: BRS MLC K. Kavitha has firmly ruled out any possibility of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that such a move would be equivalent to admitting guilt in the Delhi liquor case. Chitchatting with the media during her visit to Mancherial, MLC Kavitha made a series of strong statements in response to internal party developments and public speculation.
“If I were in jail and someone came to me with a proposal to join the BJP, I would have opposed it outright,” MLC Kavitha asserted. “My only option is not to join the BJP.” She warned that parties aligning with the BJP lose their relevance over time. “Look at the parties that merged or joined hands with the BJP, they have no future.”
Amid speculation about her possible expulsion from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), MLC Kavitha said she doesn’t believe the party would go to that extent. “I don’t think they will expel me from the party,” she remarked.
Reacting to the controversy over her internal communication, she questioned the leak of a letter she had written to party leadership. “Who leaked the letter I wrote internally?” she asked, adding, “Those who say these matters should be dealt with internally should reflect on this themselves.” MCL Kavitha maintained that her intention was only to bring facts to light, not to create discord. “All of this happened internally. My idea is only to identify the facts,” she said.
Read More