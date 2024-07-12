BJP Delhi Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Detained Over Protest Against Delhi Government On Power Prices

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva was detained by the police on Friday after the leader, along with other party workers and leaders, protested against the Delhi government over the hike in power prices in the national capital.

In February this year, the Delhi government made a revision to the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms, which has led to a 6 to 8 per cent rise in the electricity bills of domestic consumers.

Regarding the price hike, the BJP attacked the AAP government and claimed that it had conspired with the discoms for their benefit. Delhi's power minister and AAP leader Atishi countered that the opposition party has misled the public by circulating "rumours" that the PPAC is to blame for the rise in electricity costs.

Taking to X, Virendraa Sachdeva said that the Kejriwal government is only here to fulfil their personal interests and the introduction of the PPAC in Delhi is just to expand its corruption and operate the scam system.

"The goal of the Kejriwal government in Delhi is only to fulfil personal interests; the AAP government never thought beyond this. In 2014, when Delhi was under President's rule, the then Delhi BJP President Shri Satish Upadhyay ji, along with a delegation of RWAs, went to the then Union Energy Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and talked to the Power Discoms and got PPAC banned, due to which PPAC was not applied in electricity bills in Delhi from around August 2014 to September 2015. But the Kejriwal Government made the debut of PPAC in Delhi to expand its corruption and operate the scam system and by making PPAC a part of the Business Regulation Plan for calculating power tariffs in Delhi, the Kejriwal Government has given it constitutional protection," he said.

He further asked for an explanation of how the PPAC has increased from 1.5 per cent in 2015 to 46 per cent now. "Today, the pension surcharge, which was 1% in 2015, has increased to 7.5 per cent and the metre charge and load surcharge have also increased three times in 10 years. Seeing the situation of our citizens in Delhi, a protest was held in Delhi today in which BJP workers and common people were present in huge numbers. Kejriwal and Atishi should answer how PPAC increased from 1.5 per cent to 46 per cent," he said.