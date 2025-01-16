BJP Declares Nine More Candidates, Fields Shikha Rai From Greater Kailash

New Delhi: For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, the BJP has announced candidates for nine of the remaining 11 seats leaving two seats for allies JDU and LJP (Ram Vilas). While JDU has also announced its candidate for the Burari seat, it is being said that LJP (RV) will field its candidate for the Deoli (SC) seat.

In the 2020 assembly elections, LJP got Seemapuri and JDU was allotted the Burari and Sangam Vihar assembly seats.

With the latest round of candidature, the saffron party has announced nominees for 68 out of 70 assembly seats. In the recently released list of nine candidates, BJP had renominated Shikha Rai for Greater Kailash against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Goyal for Shahdara. Goyal is also the party's district president.

Apart from this, Ravindra Kumar (Indraj) has been fielded from Bawana, Praveen Kumar Nimesh from Gokulpur, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (reserved), Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar and Anil Vashisht from Babarpur. In the first two lists, the party announced 29 candidates each and the third list announced the candidature for Mustafabad.

JDU has given the Burai assembly ticket to its Delhi state president Shailendra Kumar and all eyes are on LJP for its declaration.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end the Aam Aadmi Party's decadal reign in the national capital in the elections scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes is due on February 8.