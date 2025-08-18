BJP Dares Opposition Parties To Dissolve Assemblies In States Ruled By Them If EC Unfair

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday dared INDIA bloc parties to dissolve state assemblies where they are in power if they doubt the Election Commission's fairness, and alleged that their sole aim behind protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is to shield infiltrators.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that it has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to cry "chor chor", claiming that it is ironic that leaders like him or RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is on bail in a corruption case like the Congress leader, are charging constitutional bodies with theft. He alleged that parties like the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seek "complete chaos" in India and want the country to resemble the unrest seen in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His attack on opposition parties came after eight of them, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK and RJD, hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that instead of responding to questions raised by them, he chose to attack them at his presser on Sunday. The ruling alliance and the Opposition have been involved in a war of words over the SIR of electoral rolls, with the latter forcing a virtual washout of Parliament's Monsoon session over the issue since it began on July 21.

The only business that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been able to conduct smoothly was a two-day discussion in each of the House over Operation Sindoor. Accusing Gyanesh Kumar of acting like a BJP spokesperson, opposition parties said he failed to answer their questions on the SIR and issues related to the voter list irregularities.

Patra asserted that the CEC made a point-by-point "technical rebuttal" to the charges levelled by opposition leaders like Gandhi but they are deliberately crying foul.

"They want a chaotic situation to develop in India and benefit politically. This is their attempt," he said.

Noting that the Supreme Court is hearing the SIR issue and has not stopped the exercise, Patra asked if the "bench" of opposition leaders is more authoritative than the highest judiciary. On media reports about the Congress planning to serve impeachment notice against the CEC in Parliament, he said the "indignified words" that Gandhi and his party are using against the poll body reflect their frustration of losing one election after another.

"This reflects the frustration of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. They have only one goal -- the (Gandhi) family must gain power at any cost," Patra charged.

With TMC MP Mahua Moitra echoing the demand of some other opposition leaders that the Lok Sabha should be dissolved as the last elections were held on "faulty" voters list, the BJP leader hit back, saying the governments in states like West Bengal and Telangana, where INDIA bloc parties are in power, should dissolve their assemblies.

Noting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in power since 2011 following her repeated wins in the polls held by the same EC, he asked if she ever said she will dissolve the Assembly. "If you think the poll process is unfair, then dissolve the Assembly," he said.

With Gandhi on a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' through Bihar and accusing the Election Commission of "vote chori" in collusion with the BJP, Patra said nobody takes him seriously and people of the state will reject the RJD-Congress alliance in favour of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Referring to Gandhi and Yadav, Patra alleged they were "do chor". He said opposition parties never followed the legal means by moving court within 45 days of the results or taking up their issues with the electoral rolls with the Election Commission.

"Did they ever do it? They will shout 'chor chor' on the streets and will not allow Parliament to function," he said, accusing the Congress of being a destructive force which will be rejected by people.

He said Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "chor" barb over the Rafale deal but ended up apologising in the Supreme Court for attributing to the apex court critical comments against the government it never made.

Charging Gandhi and other opposition leaders of often targeting key institutions like the apex court, EC or the armed forces, he said the Congress leader's campaign will amount to nothing. One is a "chara chor", he alleged, referring to the RJD whose supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the fodder scam, and another comes from a family which is involved in stealing so many things.

"The functioning of Parliament is being obstructed… Not letting any work be done. What is the intention behind this?" Patra asked.

"What is the intention behind Rahul Gandhi undertaking a yatra (in Bihar)? There is only one intention behind all these -- that is to protect intruders, infiltrators," Patra charged.

The BJP leader said it is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure that those who are not citizens of the country do not cast their votes in elections but Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties are raising questions on the revision of the voter list in Bihar to win the election on the votes of intruders and illegal infiltrators.

"How to win elections through intruders, how to use intruders, how to carry forward appeasement politics — this is what the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been doing," he charged.