BJP Crippling Delhi's Public Transport System By Taking 2,000 Busses Off Road: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP government has crippled Delhi's public transport system by arbitrarily removing 2,000 buses from the city's roads without any alternative arrangements. There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.

AAP Chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of deliberately sabotaging Delhi's "once world-class" bus network to benefit capitalist allies through corrupt tendering practices. Addressing a press conference, Kakkar claimed that the abrupt withdrawal has led to long queues, overcrowded buses, and commuters suffering under peak summer heat.

She said that the move was aimed at creating a crisis that would allow BJP's favoured companies to profit from new contracts.