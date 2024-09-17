ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad BJP Councillor, On Morning Walk, Shot At By Unknown Miscreants; Motive Unknown

The victim has been admitted to the Autonomous State Medical College at Firozabad in critical condition. Police are questioning the victim’s family members and the onlookers to find out whether the attack was the outcome of a personal enmity or there is some other angle.

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): BJP leader and Municipal Councilor Aleem Bhola was shot at by unknown persons in the Linepar police station area of ​​the district on Tuesday morning. The councillor was out on a morning walk when the incident took place.

Bhola has been admitted to the Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad in critical condition. Police are questioning the victim’s family members and the onlookers to find out whether the attack was the outcome of a personal enmity or there is some other angle.

Bhola, a resident of Labor Colony of Linepar police station area, was shot at the overbridge and fell on the road. The attackers fled from the spot before the locals could get a hold of them.

The onlookers informed the police and Bhola’s family about the incident. SP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the councillor’s son Abid who said his father had gone for a morning walk as usual. Then he was attacked. He was shot twice. One bullet hit his leg and the other near his waist. The attackers are unknown to the family.

