ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Councillor Satya Sharma Elected Chairperson Of MCD Standing Committee

New Delhi: Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh of the BJP were elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday.

After a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, the standing committee of the MCD has been formed, which is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives after a prolonged delay. The 18-member standing committee is the key panel that controls the finances of the corporation, and any project exceeding Rs 5 crore has to be approved by it.

The lack of a standing committee led to the halt of many policy matters and projects related to sanitation. Many schemes have not been started, waiting for approval from the standing committee. BJP had nominated Sharma, a councillor from Gautampuri ward in North East Delhi, for the post of chairman. Sharma is a three-time councillor who has also served as mayor in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.