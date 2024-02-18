Amit Shah at BJP Council Meet Live: 'People Have Made up Their Mind That PM Modi Will Retain Power'

New Delhi: The two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started from Saturday (February 17, 2024). On the second day of the convention, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech at the Bharat Mandapam said that Congress had murdered democracy.

Here are the live updates:

12.01 pm

Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the PM , Pawar Saheb's aim is to make his daughter the CM, Mamata Banerjee's aim is to make her nephew the CM, Stalin's aim is to make his son the CM, Lalu Yadav's aim is to make his son the CM, Uddhav Thackeray's aim is to make his son the CM and Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son becomes the CM. Those who aim to grab power for their family, will they ever think of the welfare of the poor

11.59 am

PM put stops to politics of casteism and corruption whereas INDI alliance and Congress party are destroying the spirit of democracy in the country. PM's vision has been ensured.

11.47 am

Such nepotistic parties were engaged in making a democratic arrangement to ensure that public opinion never emerged independently.

11.45 am

PM Modi leading one group and Cong leading family-run parties known for graft, appeasement: Shah

11.35 am

No confusion about this that overall development took place in the last 10 years of the Modi government: Shah

11.30 am

There is no doubt in country; people have made up their mind that PM Modi will retain power: Amit Shah