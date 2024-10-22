BJP Conspiring Against Its Own People, Rioters Revealing Truth: Akhilesh On Bahraich Violence

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it is out in the open that the BJP is conspiring against its own people, days after a BJP MLA lodged an FIR against his party colleague in the Mahrajganj violence case.

Yadav also shared on X a media report about the case filed by Sureshwar Singh, the BJP MLA from Bahraich's Mahsi seat, on October 18 against several unidentified and seven named persons, including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) city president Arpit Srivastava, for rioting and other serious offences.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP conspires to incite riots for power and the rioters themselves are "revealing the truth" before hidden cameras. The BJP is yet to respond to Yadav's latest attack on the party over the communal violence in the Maharajganj town of Bahraich district last week.

"Shame on such BJP politics and BJP's hunger for power, which conspires to incite riots... for politics. Every day new revelations are being made in the case of Bahraich violence and the BJP is not able to show its face. BJP MLAs themselves are filing FIRs against BJP members for conspiracy and the rioters are revealing the truth in front of hidden cameras," the SP supremo said in his X post.

"The few supporters and voters of BJP that are left are now also ashamed to see this conspiratorial and violent form of the BJP. The BJP has used the sentiments of its supporters by misleading them to save and maintain its power. The truth is that BJP is conspiring against its own people," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that the BJP is trapping its members by "getting them indulged in rioting", which is why party members are filing complaints against one another and are proving that "the BJP is nobody's own". "UP kahe aaj ka, nahin chahiye Bhajpa (Today's UP says it doesn't need the BJP)," he said.

Yadav also shared a media report with his post in which two alleged rioters filmed on hidden cameras point towards a conspiracy behind the communal violence in Maharajganj and make several "revelations". Communal violence broke out in Maharajganj after a youth named Ram Gopal Mishra (22) was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession on October 13.

MLA Singh lodged an FIR in the city police station on October 18 against seven named, including BJYM's Srivastava, and many other unknown miscreants on charges of rioting and disturbance. On the complaint of the MLA, a case was registered against Srivastava, Anuj Singh Raikwar, Shubham Mishra, Kushmendra Chaudhary, Manish Chandra Shukla, Pundrik Pandey and Sudhanshu Singh Rana as well as unknown rioters under relevant sections.

The MLA alleged that when he, along with his bodyguards and other colleagues, reached the Bahraich Medical College to take Ram Gopal Mishra's body to the mortuary on October 13, Srivastava and his supporters raised slogans of 'murdabaad' against them and hurled abuses. Apart from this, stones were also pelted with the intention of stopping his car and killing him, Singh claimed.

A bullet was also fired by the mob due to which the glass of his car broke and his son Akhand Pratap Singh narrowly escaped, the Mahsi MLA added. The police said the case against the BJYM office-bearer and others is the 12th FIR registered so far related to the Mahrajganj violence.