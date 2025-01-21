Interview | BJP Compelled To List Free Schemes In Manifesto: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai To ETV Bharat

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly Elections nears, incumbent Aam Aadmi Party eyes the third term, battling anti-incumbency and BJP's rigorous campaigning.

Congress is also not behind as it looks for some space in the 70-member assembly, being out of power for a decade. Amid the peak electioneering and rumblings in political corners, Delhi minister and AAP's convenor, Gopal Rai, spoke to ETV Bharat's Delhi Bureau Chief Ashutosh Jha on an array of topics including party's poll strategy, the possibility of coming to power for the third time at a row.

AAP minister Gopal Rai speaking to ETV Bharat's Ashutosh Jha. (ETV Bharat)

Excerpts from the interview:

Ashutosh Jha: What strategy has the Aam Aadmi Party made to win the assembly elections?

Gopal Rai: See, the strength of the AAP is the politics of work and the Delhi government has delivered on promises despite adverse circumstances, obstacles and the tricks of BJP. Whether it is electricity, water, schools, hospitals, pilgrimages for the elderly, development in unauthorised colonies or slums or working for women and children, the AAP government has worked in every field. We are going among the people with that. There is a voice coming from within the people that Arvind Kejriwal's government has to be formed again.

Jha: AAP has formed the government with a full majority twice in Delhi. Is anti-incumbency visible anywhere?

Rai: Look, people have high expectations. But the way we have worked, people have faith that if there is any party that will do that work in future also, then it is AAP. If there is any Chief Minister who will do these works, then that is Kejriwal. That is why people repose faith in AAP. Because Congress is not in a position to form the government in Delhi anyway. As far as the BJP is concerned, people see that the MPs from all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are from the BJP, but when it comes to work, they do not vote for the party. If people feel that we want work, we want Kejriwal's government.

Jha: What political scenario do you see developing this time? BJP has released the Sankalp Patra, which has been termed by Kejriwal as a copy-paste of AAP's manifesto. What do you think?

Rai: Look, the BJP is confused in this election. Who will be the leader? It is said that it will be decided after winning the election. The leader is Modi, he is the Prime Minister of the country. The Prime Minister is not going to become the Chief Minister. Firstly, he is not a leader. Secondly, what policies will he have? There is a huge confusion in the party about that. Till now, they have been abusing free water and electricity by Kejriwal. Now out of compulsion, they have also had to announce free things.

Jha: Do you think the free schemes announced by the BJP are against their ideology as they have been opposing it?

Rai: This is the compulsion of frustration that begates from the fear of defeat. They feel they cannot defeat Kejriwal, so in desperation, they are saying the opposite of what they have been saying so far. Therefore, the public questions the saffron party's motive of opposing the free schemes one day and adding it to its manifesto in the other. So they will not give it after winning. Has BJP not announced this under the pressure of votes? Kejriwal already has an image of implementing the free schemes in the future too.

Jha: BJP does not have any chief ministerial face. But if we look at the record, the party has not fought the elections by putting forward any face. PM Modi's picture is seen in the hoardings, how do you see this?

Rai: So what? Is Modiji going to become the Chief Minister of Delhi? He is the Prime Minister of the country. The people of Delhi want to know who is BJP's CM candidate. BJP does not have a leader to administer Delhi. We are seeing that they have started doing things for "free, free and free". They are compelled to borrow the slogan raised by Kejriwal. So people are asking why should they choose a helpless person. We will cooperate and stand with the person whose principle is to serve the people.

Jha: BJP said Kejriwal cannot become the CM due to bail conditions. Will the party make anyone its face?

Rai: Your question has the answer hidden in it. BJP is saying this out of the sanguinity that Kejriwal will become the CM again. Else they would not have propped up the bail matter. They are assuming the return of AAP and the court said that Kejriwal has the right to become the CM.

Jha: Congress is trying to fight elections in a better way this time as compared to the previous elections. How do you see this?

Rai: Congress is far away from forming a government. Today, there is no situation where Congress can form a government even if it has zero MLAs. That is why no one wants to waste their vote. People feel that they have to vote for work, for the one who works.

Jha: It is said that with Congress in the poll fray, the percentage of votes for AAP may fall. What do you think?

Rai: Experts are saying that if Congress cuts the votes of AAP, will BJP form the government? The people of Delhi do not want the BJP. That is why they will not let the votes get divided. They bring AAP back.

Jha: Why no alliance with Congress in the assembly elections? Where did things not work out?

Rai: Firstly, the people of Delhi are fighting the elections and they know what we have to do. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all seven seats. However, in the assembly elections, the people gave the mandate to APP to serve them. They are going to vote for us again as they want work which is fulfilled by Kejriwal and AAP. That is why there was no discussion of an alliance.

Jha: The dent of corruption that was on AAP as four leaders were in jail who are out on bail. Does it seem that AAP suffered any damage due to them?

Rai: Our credibility has increased in the public. Because until you do not go through any ordeal, every person is right. But for two years, the agencies of BJP searched day and night, the whole country, but failed to find out anything. Everyone came out of jail which has increased public trust. If anything had happened, something would have been found. People have understood that if after leaving so many agencies, nothing is coming out, then our leaders are innocent.

Jha: You played an important role in running the organisation. After the formation of AAP, you were made the coordinator of Delhi, in charge of other states. So, what happened this time that tickets of so many MLAs had to be denied and new faces had to be fielded?

Rai: People's tickets have been changed in every election. Last time 22 tickets were changed and the number of changes halved this time. Tickets were given to those candidates who were found to be most suitable after considering the ground situation, feedback from voters and a party-level survey.

Jha: Do you think that the expectations of the people of Delhi from AAP have increased? Will the party be able to live up to them?

Rai: There are expectations and we have also fulfilled them. We have also made our future strategy. We are preparing to give women honorariums in the future and plan to give the benefits of the Sanjeevani Yojana to the elderly. By making travel free for women, we are also thinking of extending the same to students.

Jha: What would you say to the voters of Delhi? Why should they vote for you?

Rai: All we can say is that take out the track record of all parties and if you feel AAP is the better choice, then vote for it.

Jha: What will be the future of INDIA Bloc now?

Rai: INDIA was for the Lok Sabha. We are fighting the assembly elections together with the people and our effort is to form the AAP government in Delhi. The work that is going on should be done faster.

Jha: Kejriwal has accepted that Yamuna has not been cleaned. The condition of the roads has not improved. Will the voters think about this before casting their vote?

Rai: We can do it and we are doing it too. In 2016, there were only 109 days out of 365 when Delhi's air was clean. The result of the work we did to lessen pollution is that we got clean air for 209 days. A target has been achieved and efforts will continue in the future as well. We have done 70-80 per cent of the work and the remaining will be done in the third term.