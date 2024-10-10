ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Committed To Fighting Injustice In West Bengal: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda first went to the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters, Belur Math, in Howrah, on the auspicious occasion of Saptami.

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

BJP Committed To Fighting Injustice In West Bengal: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said his party was committed to fighting injustices happening in West Bengal. Nadda, the Union health minister, made the statement while visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata amid the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He arrived in the city around 11 am for the day-long trip. Accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he first went to the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters Belur Math in Howrah on the auspicious occasion of Saptami.

From there, he went to the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, helmed by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. After praying before the goddess at the pandal, which has been modelled on the Las Vegas Sphere, Nadda emphasised the BJP's commitment to "fighting injustices in West Bengal".

"Durga Puja revitalises us and gives us new vigour to fight injustice until truth and justice prevail," he said. Nadda also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Puja, underscoring the cultural significance of the festival and its importance in rejuvenating the spirit to combat injustice.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend a meeting of notable personalities organised to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to declare Bengali as a classical language.

Kolkata: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said his party was committed to fighting injustices happening in West Bengal. Nadda, the Union health minister, made the statement while visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata amid the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He arrived in the city around 11 am for the day-long trip. Accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he first went to the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters Belur Math in Howrah on the auspicious occasion of Saptami.

From there, he went to the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, helmed by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. After praying before the goddess at the pandal, which has been modelled on the Las Vegas Sphere, Nadda emphasised the BJP's commitment to "fighting injustices in West Bengal".

"Durga Puja revitalises us and gives us new vigour to fight injustice until truth and justice prevail," he said. Nadda also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Puja, underscoring the cultural significance of the festival and its importance in rejuvenating the spirit to combat injustice.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend a meeting of notable personalities organised to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to declare Bengali as a classical language.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NADDA IN BENGALWB NADDA VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.