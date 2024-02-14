BJP chief Nadda fielded from Gujarat, ex-CM Chavan from Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha polls

BJP Chief J P Nadda and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan have been fielded from Gujarat and Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha polls.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state. Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has seven nominees -- four from Gujarat and three from Maharashtra. Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.

Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

