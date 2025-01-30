ETV Bharat / bharat

Apologise To People Of Haryana, Delhi For 'Poison' In Yamuna Remarks: Nadda To Kejriwal

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said the AAP's blame game on Yamuna pollution has exposed its government's inefficiency and asked its supremo Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his "poison mixed in Yamuna" remarks.

He also tagged in his X post an infographic from @infoindata that said pollution spikes as soon as the Yamuna enters Delhi "AAP-Da's blame game on Yamuna pollution exposes its inefficiency and failed governance," Nadda said in his post.

"Instead of taking responsibility, the AAP-Da government has started spreading fear among people for political gains. Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his statement," he added.