BJP-Led Central Govt Snatched Away Delhi CM’s Official Residence: Atishi

AAP alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

BJP-Led Central Govt Snatched Away Delhi CM’s Official Residence: Atishi
File photo of Delhi CM Atishi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by cancelling the allotment.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that no matter what the central government does, she will keep working for the people of Delhi. "An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed.

"When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said. Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the press conference.

