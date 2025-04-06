ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP To Celebrate Foundation Day Across UP On April 6

Lucknow: The BJP will celebrate its 45th foundation day through various programmes across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. BJP state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said a committee had been formed at the state level to oversee the programmes. The party's state general secretary Sanjay Rai has been made convenor of the committee.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980. Chaudhary said party workers would decorate offices across the state and hoist the party flag at their homes. An exhibition on the BJP's successful journey will also be held at the district level.

On Monday, the party workers will offer floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Mata at each booth. Conferences of active members will be held in each assembly constituency on Tuesday-Wednesday.