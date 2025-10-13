ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP Can’t Win Without Horse Trading': Omar Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Battle

Srinagar: As the candidates of the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 24 and vacant since February 2021, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said that the BJP cannot win even one seat without doing horse trading.

“As numbers go, the BJP is not in a position to win one seat. It has 28 MLAs, and they need 30 to win the fourth seat. There is not a single MLA other than the 28 of the BJP that has shown support to the BJP in the last year. If they are claiming they are going to win three seats, they are using money, muscle power and the power of the agencies. Let’s see if they win,” Omar said in Srinagar.

Omar said the Rajya Sabha elections will expose the friends and opponents of the BJP among the MLAs. His indication was targeted towards the seven legislators – three from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lone MLA of the Peoples Conference Sajad Lone, one independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed, aligned with Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), and the Aam Aadmi Party’s jailed MLA Mehraj Malik, who will need the court’s permission to vote.

“Anybody who votes for the BJP or abstains from the elections is a friend of the BJP because in three out of the four elections there are candidates against the BJP,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress’s refusal to contest the fourth seat offered by the NC, Omar said that Congress had the “best chances, but they felt it otherwise”.

Meanwhile, the politics over the Rajya Sabha polls have intensified after the six candidates of both parties submitted their forms before the Returning Officer of the Election Commission of India, who is the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.