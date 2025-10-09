Exclusive: BJP Candidates For 2025 Bihar Election; Many Sitting May Lose Ticket
The BJP has finalised 41 candidates but has yet to confirm nominees for 44 constituencies, including several currently represented by party MLAs.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun finalising its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, a day before the notification for the first phase. The move has left many sitting MLAs anxious about their political future, as they fear losing their tickets this time.
According to details accessed by ETV Bharat, the BJP has prepared a list covering 85 seats from its quota. The list contains district names, current MLAs, and details of party leaders who will oversee nomination filings and post-nomination rallies. Out of the 85 seats, only 50 sitting MLAs have so far been cleared to contest again. They have been given the go-ahead to prepare for their constituencies.
The list also specifies senior leaders who will attend their nominations and rallies. The five-column list reportedly includes information on district names, seats won by the BJP, current MLAs, leaders attending the nomination events, and leaders scheduled to attend meetings after the nominations.
41 candidates confirmed so far
According to sources, the BJP has finalised the names of 41 candidates, including Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Umakant Singh (Chanpatia), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Krishna Nandan Paswan (Harisiddhi), Sunil Mani Tiwari (Govindganj), Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav (Pipra), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Lalbabu Prasad Gupta (Chiraiya), Pawan Jaiswal (Dhaka), and Motilal Prasad (Riga).
“Other confirmed names include Anil Ram (Bathnaha-SC), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Vinod Narayan Jha (Benipatti), Arun Shankar Prasad (Khajauli), Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachaul’ (Bisfi), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh (Chhatapur), Vidyasagar Kesari (Forbesganj), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi-SC), Vijay Khemka (Purnia), Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Alok Ranjan Jha (Saharsa), and Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga),” they said.
Murari Mohan Jha (Kewari), Jivesh Kumar (Jale), Ram Surat Rai (Aurai), Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kudhni), Arun Kumar Singh (Baruraj), Ashok Kumar Singh (Paru), Rampravesh Rai (Barauli), Kusum Devi (Gopalganj), Deveshkant Singh (Goriyakothi), Krishna Kumar Mantu (Amanour), Awadhesh Singh (Hajipur), Virendra Paswan (Rosera-SC), Kundan Singh (Begusarai), Kumar Shailendra (Bihpur), Nikki Hembram (Katoria-ST), and Sunil Kumar (Bihar Sharif) have also been confirmed.
44 seats are doubtful
Sources further said the BJP was yet to finalise candidates for 44 constituencies, including those won by the party candidates in the last elections. This has raised speculation that the party may replace several sitting MLAs this time.
Those whose tickets remain uncertain include Bhagirathi Devi (Ramnagar-SC), Ram Singh (Bagaha), Rashmi Verma (Narkatiaganj), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Pramod Sinha (Raxaul), Mithlesh Kumar (Sitamarhi), Rampreet Paswan (Rajnagar-SC), and Jaiprakash Yadav (Narpatganj).
Others in doubt include Vijay Mandal (Sikti), Kavita Paswan (Kodha-SP), Swarna Singh (Gaurabauram), Mishrilal Yadav (Alinagar), Ramchandra Sah (Hayaghat), Raju Kumar Singh (Sahebganj), and Karanjit Singh (Daraunda).
Tickets for Janak Singh (Taraiya), CN Gupta (Chhapra), Sanjay Kumar Singh (Lalganj), Lakhinder Paswan (Patepur-SC), Rajesh Singh (Mohiuddin Nagar), Surendra Mehta (Bachhwara), Lalan Kumar Paswan (Pirpainti-SC), Pawan Kumar Yadav (Kahalgaon), Ramnarayan Mandal (Banka), and Pranav Kumar Yadav (Munger) also remain unconfirmed.
Uncertainty persists over candidates such as Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Gyanendra Singh Gyanu (Barh), Sanjeev Chaurasia (Digha), Nitin Naveen (Bankipur), Arun Kumar Sinha (Kumhrar), Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Siddharth Saurabh (Vikram), and Raghavendra Pratap Singh (Barhara). The BJP has yet to decide its nominees for Buxar, Dumraon, and Brahmapur as well.
Top leaders to attend nomination events
Among the prominent BJP leaders who are expected to attend nomination events are Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Dilip Jaiswal. National leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in campaign rallies.
Names of alliance leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, have also been included for major campaign events.
Read More