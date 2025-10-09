ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: BJP Candidates For 2025 Bihar Election; Many Sitting May Lose Ticket

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun finalising its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, a day before the notification for the first phase. The move has left many sitting MLAs anxious about their political future, as they fear losing their tickets this time.

According to details accessed by ETV Bharat, the BJP has prepared a list covering 85 seats from its quota. The list contains district names, current MLAs, and details of party leaders who will oversee nomination filings and post-nomination rallies. Out of the 85 seats, only 50 sitting MLAs have so far been cleared to contest again. They have been given the go-ahead to prepare for their constituencies.

The list also specifies senior leaders who will attend their nominations and rallies. The five-column list reportedly includes information on district names, seats won by the BJP, current MLAs, leaders attending the nomination events, and leaders scheduled to attend meetings after the nominations.

41 candidates confirmed so far

According to sources, the BJP has finalised the names of 41 candidates, including Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Umakant Singh (Chanpatia), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Krishna Nandan Paswan (Harisiddhi), Sunil Mani Tiwari (Govindganj), Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav (Pipra), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Lalbabu Prasad Gupta (Chiraiya), Pawan Jaiswal (Dhaka), and Motilal Prasad (Riga).

“Other confirmed names include Anil Ram (Bathnaha-SC), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Vinod Narayan Jha (Benipatti), Arun Shankar Prasad (Khajauli), Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachaul’ (Bisfi), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh (Chhatapur), Vidyasagar Kesari (Forbesganj), Krishna Kumar Rishi (Banmankhi-SC), Vijay Khemka (Purnia), Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Alok Ranjan Jha (Saharsa), and Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga),” they said.

Murari Mohan Jha (Kewari), Jivesh Kumar (Jale), Ram Surat Rai (Aurai), Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kudhni), Arun Kumar Singh (Baruraj), Ashok Kumar Singh (Paru), Rampravesh Rai (Barauli), Kusum Devi (Gopalganj), Deveshkant Singh (Goriyakothi), Krishna Kumar Mantu (Amanour), Awadhesh Singh (Hajipur), Virendra Paswan (Rosera-SC), Kundan Singh (Begusarai), Kumar Shailendra (Bihpur), Nikki Hembram (Katoria-ST), and Sunil Kumar (Bihar Sharif) have also been confirmed.

44 seats are doubtful