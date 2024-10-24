BJP Candidate List For Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls Out; Check Details

Lucknow: The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for seven of the nine seats going to assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Candidates For UP Assembly Bypolls

As per the list approved by the Central Election Committee of BJP, Ramvir Singh Thakur will contest from Kundarki. Likewise, the other six seats and the respective BJP candidates include Ghaziabad (Sanjeev Sharma), Khair (SC) (Surendra Diler), Karhal (Anujesh Yadav), Phulpur (Deepak Patel), Katehari (Dharmraj Nishad) and Majhawan (Suchismita Maurya).

It is learnt that the BJP left Meerapur seat for the RLD while the saffron party has not yet finalized the candidate for Sisamau seat of Kanpur.

Voting Schedule

Voting for the by-elections will be held on 9 seats of UP on November 13 while the counting will be held on November 23.

The assembly bypolls for eight of the nine seats were necessitated after the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha election 2024. On the Sisamau seat of Kanpur, the by-election was necessitated after sitting Samajwadi Party MLA, Irfan Solanki was disqualified after being convicted in a criminal case.

INDIA Bloc Candidates To Contest On SP's 'Bicycle' Symbol

Meanwhile, SP Chief, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the joint candidates of the INDIA bloc will contest on all the nine seats on SP's bicycle election symbol. Yadav said that the move was driven by the formula of winning the elections.

“It is not about seats but about winning'. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle',” Yadav said in a post on X.

“Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election. Samajwadi Party's strength has increased manifold with the support of Congress party's top leadership and booth level workers. With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'India Alliance' in all the 9 assembly seats has been filled with new energy with the resolve to win. This is an election to save the country's constitution, harmony and the honour of the PDA. That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided. This unity and solidarity of 'India Alliance' filled with harmony in the interest of the country will write new history today and tomorrow as well,” he added.