ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Can Never Be Defeated Without Congress' Support: MP Pappu Yadav

Jamshedpur: Punia MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 due to his arrogance and BJP can be defeated only with Congress' support.

He held a meeting at the district Congress office in Jamshedpur where he told party workers that seat-sharing for the assembly election in Bihar should be done keeping in mind the victory perspective.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said BJP would have never won Delhi if the INDIA Alliance was united.

"Kejriwal's arrogance has cost him Delhi. When Kejriwal came, he brought Narendra Modi. Now that Kejriwal has gone, Modi will also go. Both are arrogant," Yadav said.