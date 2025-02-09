BJP Can Never Be Defeated Without Congress' Support: MP Pappu Yadav

Jamshedpur: Punia MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 due to his arrogance and BJP can be defeated only with Congress' support.
He held a meeting at the district Congress office in Jamshedpur where he told party workers that seat-sharing for the assembly election in Bihar should be done keeping in mind the victory perspective.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said BJP would have never won Delhi if the INDIA Alliance was united.
"Kejriwal's arrogance has cost him Delhi. When Kejriwal came, he brought Narendra Modi. Now that Kejriwal has gone, Modi will also go. Both are arrogant," Yadav said.
On the question of Muslims voting for the BJP, Yadav said Modi goes abroad and shows affection towards Muslims, whereas he has a different attitude towards Muslims in India.
Yadav said Rahul Gandhi wants to conduct a caste census so that the socially, economically and educationally backward people can get justice and their standard of living can be improved. However, Modi does not want to conduct a caste census he is anti-Ambedkar and was also against the implementation of the recommendation by the Mandal Commission, Yadav added.
"The Congress party should start preparing for Bihar assembly elections from now on and strengthen the mutual alliance. Because without Congress, the BJP cannot be defeated," the MP said.
Also Read: