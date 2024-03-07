BJP, BJD Likely to Seal Pre-poll Alliance in Odisha for Lok Sabha Elections

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the saffron party is likely to strike a pre-poll alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, sources said.

The alliance is seen as a boost to the NDA's bid to cross the magical 400-mark in the Lok Sabha elections even as the ruling BJD will be banking on the alliance to retain power in Odisha.

The BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha has been a topic of discussion throughout the country especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chandikhol on CM Patnaik's birthday on the 5th of march.

While inaugurating a series of government programs, PM Modi showered praise on the Odisha CM as a “popular chief minister”, On the other hand, CM Patnaik also praised PM's role in the “economic stability” of the country.

The chances of the impending deal gained momentum after the BJP's core committee in its meeting on Wednesday March 6 hinted at fielding its candidates only for 14 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state thereby offering an olive branch to the ruling party.

The two parties also held simultaneous meetings on Wednesday. While CM Patnaik chaired a meeting of top BJD leaders at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda held a meeting with the Odisha chief Manmohan in Delhi.

Shah and Nadda are said to have discussed the plan for the likely return of Naveen Patnaik's BJD to the NDA fold which he had left in 2009.

After Wednesday's meeting with CM Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, senior party leader Devi Mishra said that discussions were held with party supremo “regarding 2024 elections, alliance and the larger benefits of the people of Odisha”. “BJD is planning to contest general elections with all sincerity and maximum interest of the state. Decisions will be taken by the CM and the party president at the right time,” he said in reply to a question over alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile after the meeting in Delhi, Odisha BJP leader Jual Oram said that the party has discussed “all parameters on each and every seat of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies”.

The BJP and the BJD parted ways in 2009 after 11 years of alliance. After the 2019 general elections, both the parties have tried to revive their alliance.