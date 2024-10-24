BJP Attempting To Seize Power In Delhi, Undo Work Done By AAP Govt: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to seize power in Delhi by all possible means, aiming to undo the work of the AAP government over the past decade.

As part of the ongoing 'padyatras' being held across the city ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, Kejriwal addressed a gathering in Moti Nagar. "The BJP is attempting to seize power in Delhi by all possible means so that they can stall all the work the AAP has done in the past 10 years," Kejriwal said.

Accompanied by local AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel, Kejriwal walked through the streets of Moti Nagar, greeting and shaking hands with the people. Many garlanded him and clicked selfies. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to stall AAP’s schemes of free electricity, water, health, and education.

"AAP's work in these sectors has been unparalleled in the last 75 years," Kejriwal claimed while accusing that if the BJP came to power, Delhi could return to long power cuts, similar to those seen in neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. No immediate response was available from the BJP over AAP's allegations.

Hitting out at the saffron party over his arrest, Kejriwal said, "I heard that when I was in prison they troubled you a lot, damaged the sewers, and stopped the water supply. Don't worry, now that I have come, the repair work of roads has started rapidly." "Some people are getting increased water bills, you don't worry, vote for me and make me the chief minister, I will waive off all your water bills", he said.

Kejriwal also announced that he has prepared a blueprint for providing every woman with Rs 1,000 per month soon.