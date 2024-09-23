ETV Bharat / bharat

'Insult to Constitution': BJP on Atishi Leaving CM's Chair Vacant for Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

On CM Atishi leaving an empty chair for Kejriwal in the Chief Minister's Office, BJP accused the ruling AAP leadership in Delhi of doing politics rather than addressing the immediate problems of the people. CM Atishi has hurt not only the dignity of the post of Chief Minister but also the sentiments of the Delhi people as a whole, the BJP said.

Delhi CM Atishi with Vacant Chair for Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Atishi with Vacant Chair for Kejriwal. (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A controversy arose over Chief Minister Atishi leaving a chair vacant in the CM's Office in Delhi Secretariat after she took charge on Monday. Along with this, a controversy arose over leaving a chair vacant next to it.

BJP has taken strong objection to leaving CM's chair vacant, saying that CM Atishi has insulted the Constitution by doing so. State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has said that this is an insult to the Constitution and to the post of the Chief Minister. Keeping two chairs at the Chief Minister's table, Atishi has not followed any good ideal.

Vijender Gupta, LoP, Delhi Assembly. (ETV Bharat)

The BJP leader said that with this act of hers, CM Atishi has hurt the dignity of the post of Chief Minister of Delhi as well as the sentiments of the people of Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal should answer. Will he run the Delhi government with this kind of remote control?" Sachdeva asked.

High Drama: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said that the drama of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started as soon as Atishi sat on the Chief Minister's chair. There is no focus on the problems of the people of Delhi, only politics and violation of the Constitution, he said. The way Atishi has kept Arvind Kejriwal's chair vacant along with her own chair is very ridiculous, he asserted.

"All this is happening at the behest of Kejriwal. All this drama is being done due to the insecurity that Kejriwal has in his mind. This is a violation of the Constitution. Kejriwal got the new Chief Minister to keep such an empty chair due to his own insecurity," Gupta said.

On her part, CM Atishi has said that keeping a vacant chair is a way to show her respect for Kejriwal. "In the same way Bharat ran the kingdom by keeping the sandals when Lord Shri Ram went to exile, I will also run the Delhi government. I am fully confident that the people of Delhi will once again make Arvind Kejriwal sit on the CM's chair. Till then the CM's chair will wait for Arvind Kejriwal."

Read More

  1. Atishi Sworn In Delhi Chief Minister; Touches Kejriwal's Feet, New Cabinet Includes 5 Ministers
  2. Exploring The Legacy Of Female Chief Ministers As Atishi Set To Become Delhi's Next CM

New Delhi: A controversy arose over Chief Minister Atishi leaving a chair vacant in the CM's Office in Delhi Secretariat after she took charge on Monday. Along with this, a controversy arose over leaving a chair vacant next to it.

BJP has taken strong objection to leaving CM's chair vacant, saying that CM Atishi has insulted the Constitution by doing so. State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has said that this is an insult to the Constitution and to the post of the Chief Minister. Keeping two chairs at the Chief Minister's table, Atishi has not followed any good ideal.

Vijender Gupta, LoP, Delhi Assembly. (ETV Bharat)

The BJP leader said that with this act of hers, CM Atishi has hurt the dignity of the post of Chief Minister of Delhi as well as the sentiments of the people of Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal should answer. Will he run the Delhi government with this kind of remote control?" Sachdeva asked.

High Drama: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said that the drama of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started as soon as Atishi sat on the Chief Minister's chair. There is no focus on the problems of the people of Delhi, only politics and violation of the Constitution, he said. The way Atishi has kept Arvind Kejriwal's chair vacant along with her own chair is very ridiculous, he asserted.

"All this is happening at the behest of Kejriwal. All this drama is being done due to the insecurity that Kejriwal has in his mind. This is a violation of the Constitution. Kejriwal got the new Chief Minister to keep such an empty chair due to his own insecurity," Gupta said.

On her part, CM Atishi has said that keeping a vacant chair is a way to show her respect for Kejriwal. "In the same way Bharat ran the kingdom by keeping the sandals when Lord Shri Ram went to exile, I will also run the Delhi government. I am fully confident that the people of Delhi will once again make Arvind Kejriwal sit on the CM's chair. Till then the CM's chair will wait for Arvind Kejriwal."

Read More

  1. Atishi Sworn In Delhi Chief Minister; Touches Kejriwal's Feet, New Cabinet Includes 5 Ministers
  2. Exploring The Legacy Of Female Chief Ministers As Atishi Set To Become Delhi's Next CM
Last Updated : 7 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATISHIDELHI CMKEJRIWAL CHAIRBJPBJP ON ATISHI CHAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.