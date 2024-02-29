BJP Approaching LS Polls With Aim to Make India 3rd Largest Economy Amid '400-Plus' Buzz: PM

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP is approaching the ensuing Lok Sabha polls with an aim to make India the world's third largest economy and asserted there is talk everywhere of the saffron party-led bloc NDA crossing the 400-seat mark this time. He noted India's credibility on the international stage has gone up several notches in the last 10 years of his tenure, helping attract more investment in the country, and added nations all over the world are keen to have good ties with New Delhi.

Modi made the comments while virtually addressing the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme after launching or inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 17,551 crore in the BJP-ruled state. On the occasion, he laid foundation stones or dedicated to the nation several projects in key sectors such as irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal and industry via video link.

"India's credibility has increased manifold in the world in the last 10 years. Today, countries all over the world wanted to have friendship with India. Indians going abroad get a lot of respect and it directly benefits the country in terms of investment, especially in the tourism sector. More people want to come to India and when they come here, they will naturally visit Madhya Pradesh as it is a unique state (MP to azab hai,gazab hai)," Modi said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May, the BJP stalwart said his party is approaching them with an aim to make India the world's third largest economy from fifth now. He expressed confidence about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has more than two dozen parties, winning more than 400 seats (out of total 543) in the Lok Sabha elections, a feat achieved only once in India's history - by the Congress under Rajiv Gandhi in 1984.

Modi said, "Everywhere there is talk of 'abki baar 400 paar' (NDA winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats)." Referring to the "double-engine" government in Madhya Pradesh (BJP in power at the Centre and also in the state), the PM said it is working with "double speed" and listed the number of development projects that he has inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for.

Highlighting the scale of development taking place under his government, Modi maintained that 90 lakh hectares of land has been brought under irrigation after 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre with full majority, compared to just 40 lakh hectares during 10 years of the previous government (Congress-led UPA from 2004 to 2014).

He said the next five years will see unprecedented empowerment of "our women and daughters" and highlighted the country will witness a large number of 'Namo Drone Didis' (a name given to women drone pilots). On the occasion, the PM inaugurated the world's first 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock', which is based on the Indian 'panchang' or time calculation system, in Ujjain city.

Modi also launched 'Cyber Tehsil' project, under which a single revenue court will be set up for catering to all the 55 districts of the state. Under the project, certified final orders will be made available to applicants through email/WhatsApp.