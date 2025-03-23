ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints Rajeev Chandrashekhar As New Kerala President; Official Announcement On Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP has appointed former Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar as the new President of the BJP in Kerala.

Chandrashekhar, who replaced incumbent Kerala BJP President, K Surendran to the post, was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post. Other names that had been floated for the position included M.T. Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, V. Muraleedharan, and George Kurian.

The official announcement over Chandrashekhar's appointment will take place during the State Council meeting scheduled for Monday. BJP leader Prahlad Joshi, who has been given the responsibility for BJP's organizational elections in Kerala, will declare the new President.

Though relatively unfamiliar, Rajeev Chandrashekhar made a notable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he contested from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, losing to Shashi Tharoor by about 16,000 votes.