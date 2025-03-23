BJP Appoints Rajeev Chandrashekhar As New Kerala President; Official Announcement On Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP has appointed former Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar as the new President of the BJP in Kerala.
Chandrashekhar, who replaced incumbent Kerala BJP President, K Surendran to the post, was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post. Other names that had been floated for the position included M.T. Ramesh, Shobha Surendran, V. Muraleedharan, and George Kurian.
The official announcement over Chandrashekhar's appointment will take place during the State Council meeting scheduled for Monday. BJP leader Prahlad Joshi, who has been given the responsibility for BJP's organizational elections in Kerala, will declare the new President.
Though relatively unfamiliar, Rajeev Chandrashekhar made a notable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he contested from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, losing to Shashi Tharoor by about 16,000 votes.
Previously, he served as the Union Minister of State for Information Technology in the second Modi Cabinet and is recognized as a prominent industrialist and technocrat. He is regarded as a leader with a strong emphasis on development and enjoys considerable popularity.
The move to appoint Chandrashekhar as the Kerala President comes amid the backdrop of the BJP's experiments of appointing unexpected faces as state presidents in various states, which have yielded success. The BJP is now attempting to replicate this strategy in Kerala ahead of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections.
Chandrashekhar will be replacing K. Surendran, who held the position for five years. While there were reports suggesting Surendran would continue, the decision to bring in Chandrashekhar is being seen as a move to focus on development.