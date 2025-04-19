ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints Mansukh Mandaviya As In-charge For Puducherry Polls

Fie photo: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 19, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya as party's election in-charge and Arjun Ram Meghwal as co-incharge for Puducherry Assembly polls due next year.

The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly expires on June 15 next year. The All India N.R. Congress alliance, of which BJP is part, currently governs the Union Territory.

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister, as election in-charge, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister, as co-incharge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Puducherry," party's national general secretary Arun Singh said notifying the appointments. These appointments take effect immediately, he added.

