BJP Appeals to Protesting Farmers to Arrive at Solution Peacefully

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on the 5th round of meeting with farmer leaders said that the government is open to discussion with farmers on issues like MSP, Stubble, FIR. He also requested the agitating farmers to arrive at a solution peacefully.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday said Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has once again proposed to have a dialogue with the agitating farmers and appealed to them to arrive at a solution "peacefully". Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Narendra Modi government has done "so much work" for farmers.

"Today also, Arjun Munda has promised a discussion (with the protesting farmers). Any solution (to their issues) will come out from dialogue and discussions. The government is open to discussions with the farmers," Prasad said. "We appeal that the solution should come out peacefully," he added.

"Our government has done so much work for farmers. Farmers' progress is our priority and would continue to remain so," the former Union minister said. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana are set to resume their "Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began their march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

