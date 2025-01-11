ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Announces Second List of 29 Candidates For Delhi Elections 2025

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 29 candidates on Saturday.

As per the list, Kapil Mishra has been fielded from the Karawal Nagar constituency, Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar, and Priyanka Gautam, who recently joined the BJP from the AAP, has been fielded from Kondli.

The voting in the national capital will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. It is a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Chief Minister and national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and the Congress.