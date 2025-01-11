BJP Announces Second List of 29 Candidates For Delhi Elections 2025

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 29 candidates on Saturday.
As per the list, Kapil Mishra has been fielded from the Karawal Nagar constituency, Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar, and Priyanka Gautam, who recently joined the BJP from the AAP, has been fielded from Kondli.
The voting in the national capital will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. It is a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Chief Minister and national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and the Congress.
भाजपा की केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने दिल्ली में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। pic.twitter.com/STdMQZZ2VM— BJP (@BJP4India) January 11, 2025
The saffron party announced the list after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee at its headquarters here. The party has fielded Raj Karan Khatri from the Narela seat. Surya Prakash Khatri, Gajendra Dalal and Bajrang Shukla will be the BJP candidates from the Timarpur, Mundka and Kirari Assembly seats respectively.
Karnail Singh has been fielded from the Shakur Basti seat while Tilak Ram Gupta is the BJP candidate from the Tri Nagar seat in the national capital. Among the women candidates fielded by the JP Nadda-led party are Urmila Kailash Gangwal (Madipur- SC), Shweta Saini (Tilak Nagar), Neelam Pahalwan (Nahjafgarh).