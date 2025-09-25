BJP Announces Poll In-Charges For Bihar, Bengal And Tamil Nadu
Bihar will likely go to polls in November 2025, while Tamil Nadu and Bengal assembly polls will be held in 2026
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the in-charge of the election-bound Bihar. Another Union Minister, CR Patil, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been appointed as co-incharges.
Bihar will likely go to the polls in November 2025, though an official announcement over the date is yet to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In 2020, the Bihar polls were held in October–November 2020, after which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government with Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.
However, in August 2022, JD(U) broke ties with the NDA and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, only to return to the BJP-led NDA in January 2024, once again installing Nitish as CM.
The BJP also appointed a state election-in-charge and co-in-charge for the ensuing assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
The party has appointed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as the State election in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Deb as co-in-charge for the West Bengal assembly polls.
Party leaders and Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda and MoS Murlidhar Mohol have been made in charge and co-in-charge of the election in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.
