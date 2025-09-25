ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Announces Poll In-Charges For Bihar, Bengal And Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the in-charge of the election-bound Bihar. Another Union Minister, CR Patil, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been appointed as co-incharges.

Bihar will likely go to the polls in November 2025, though an official announcement over the date is yet to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In 2020, the Bihar polls were held in October–November 2020, after which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government with Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

However, in August 2022, JD(U) broke ties with the NDA and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, only to return to the BJP-led NDA in January 2024, once again installing Nitish as CM.