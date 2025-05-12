ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP, Cong Condole Death Of BSF Constable From Manipur In Cross-Border Firing In Jammu

A BSF constable, Deepak Chingakham, was killed during cross-border firing with Pakistani forces, along the International Boundary in Jammu district on May 10.

Constable Deepak Chimngakham of BSF, who lost his life
Constable Deepak Chimngakham of BSF, who lost his life in the line of duty (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST

Imphal: The BJP and the Congress in Manipur on Monday condoled the death of BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, who was killed in action after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Jammu region on May 10. Chimngakham of Manipur was among the eight BSF personnel injured in the cross-border shelling along the international border in J&K's R S Pura Sector, and he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force, who made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely serving the nation during cross-border firing in the R S Pura sector." She also said Chingakham was a proud son of Manipur, and his courage and devotion reflect the unwavering spirit and commitment of the Manipuri people. "We honour his bravery and stand with his family and comrades in this time of grief. His sacrifice will never be forgotten," the state BJP chief said on X.

Chingakham hails from Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district and is survived by his father, mother and a brother. Congress president Keisham Meghachandra extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Keisham said, "The people of Manipur, and indeed the entire nation, are proud of his bravery and commitment. We will remember him for his supreme sacrifice for our motherland. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow soldiers. May the Almighty grant them strength during this time of immense grief." The BSF director general and all ranks expressed their deepest condolences to his family.

The BSF had, on Sunday, said a second trooper was killed in action after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Jammu region a day ago. Sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz had succumbed to his injuries. "Constable Deepak Chingakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11," the force said in a social media post.

A wreath-laying ceremony to honour Chingakham will be held at the BSF's frontier headquarters on Monday. The firing between BSF and Pakistani forces took place after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

