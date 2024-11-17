BJP, Congress Welcome Kailash Gahlot's Resignation; AAP Issues Strong Counter

New Delhi: Following the resignation of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, the leaders of BJP and AAP became engaged in heated exchanges and started making counter allegations against one another. Gahlot's resignation has caused quite a stir in Delhi politics.

Reacting on the issue, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed Gahlot's resignation, saying that the BJP has been raising the same issues that Gahlot had raised now to strengthen the voice of the people of Delhi. The cleaning the Yamuna river is a very big issue as it is like a life-giving mother for the people of Delhi, but Arvind Kejriwal has committed a sin by 'looting' Rs 50,000 crore and turning Yamuna into a dirty drain, the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva further asserted that the issues that Kailash Gahlot has raised show his direct concern for the people of Delhi. These demands were constantly being made by the Bharatiya Janata Party for long and those who love Delhi from their heart will not stay with the Aam Aadmi Party, he said.

When asked whether Kailash Gahlot will join BJP, Virendra Sachdeva said that Gahlot would have to take that decision. Today Kailash Gahlot has honestly raised the voice of the people of Delhi and put these issues before Arvind Kejriwal and BJP welcomes this, Sachdeva said.

On the other hand, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Gahlot had to resign because of the BJP's politics of conspiracy and misuse of investigation agencies. In the past few days, the BJP had raised several allegations of corruption against Gahlot who was also targetted with tax raids, the AAP leader said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that with the resignation of a minister, it became clear that the Delhi government has committed corruption. This step of Kailash Gahlot is welcome and the Delhi government has not done any work, it has only committed corruption, he said. Despite being a minister, Gahlot never took a government bungalow and BJP also never accused Gahlot of any fraud, Kapoor said.

Congress's reaction: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav said that Kailash Gahlot's resignation has proved one thing that the Aam Aadmi Party has definitely deviated from the purpose for which it was formed. They have deviated from their priorities and Kejriwal had built a glass palace of corruption, which has also been confirmed by Kailash Gahlot, the Congress leader said.

Devendra Yadav further said that the AAP which emerged from Anna's movement against corruption seems to be deviating from it today. Most of its ministers have either gone to jail or some have taken bail, he said. Many of their leaders left the party for this reason, he said and Kejriwal who used to say that they will live in a 2-3 room house and drive a small car, has built a glass palace of corruption instead, the Congress leader said.