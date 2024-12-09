What Are The Allegations BJP Has Made Against Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: The BJP has levelled serious allegations against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi claiming she has links with an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which reportedly favours Kashmir as a separate nation.

In a series of posts on X on Sunday, the party said Gandhi, as the co-president of FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," stated one of the tweets. Another tweet said, "Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".

The party further alleged vice-president of the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation Salil Shetty participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra with former president of Congress Rahul Gandhi. It said Rahul's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP. Rahul used it as a source to criticise Adani. "It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship and highlights their attempts to derail the Indian economy," the tweet said.

The party further alleged George Soros and Rahul share similar sentiments on the Adani issue. "Specifically, they've both suggested that Adani and Modi are closely linked and that the Adani issue could topple the Modi government," BJP mentioned in the post.

The party also came down on senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the issue. The BJP posted an old tweet by Tharoor and stated, "Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly acknowledged George Soros as an 'old friend'".

Amid the allegations and mud-slinging, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju exhorted all political parties including the Congress, to unite against anti-India forces, and raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interests.