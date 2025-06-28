BJP Accuses Jharkhand Govt Of Loot For Slow Pace Of Road Construction Under PMGSY

Ranchi: The BJP has alleged that the Jharkhand government failed to meet the deadline of completing roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadhak Yojana (PMGSY) as the pace of construction is moving at a snail's pace due the rampant corruption in the tendering process.

Reverting to the BJP, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) blamed the delay on the stepmotherly attitude of the Centre in releasing funds meant for the scheme on time.

About 1,500 km of road is planned to be constructed in the current financial year, but the slow pace of work, it is getting difficult to complete the project on time. Three months of the current fiscal year have passed, and only 100 kms of road have been constructed, with the average construction of a mere one kilometre a day. The onset of monsoon has exacerbated the situation as works have halted for the next three months, leaving the government with just six months to complete 1,400 km of road.

Former BJP MLA Amit Mandal raised questions on the working style of the government. "Roads are not being built due to the looting in tenders. The project, whose foundation stone I had laid in my last term, has not even started to date. The state government only blames the Centre, while the reality is that despite getting central funds for the approved roads, it is not getting them built," he said.

An inundated road in Jharkahnd, meant to be constructed under PMGSY. (ETV Bharat)

Manoj Pandey, central spokesperson of JMM, said, "Everyone knows how the Centre is treating the non-BJP ruled states like a stepmother. Due to unnecessary delay in getting central funds and approval for road construction, such issues keep recurring. The state government will succeed in fulfilling its target for this financial year."

A flagship scheme of the Centre, PMGSY aims to improve rural road connectivity and connect villages to cities. The expenditure is divided between the Centre and the state in the ratio of 60:40. Despite its launch in 2000, the expansion of road networks started later. Initially, the Centre bore the entire expenses, which were later changed to 60 per cent.

According to the data from the Rural Development Department, 33,198 km of road was approved in Jharkhand till 2024, of which 30,566 km has been constructed. Out of the 24,916 km approved in Phase I, 24,852 km have been completed, and the target of laying 1,633 km of road in Phase II has been fully achieved. In the third phase, 47 per cent of the approved roads have been completed.