ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Children For His 'Cheap, Dirty' Politics

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal of using children for political gains, charging him with practising "petty, cheap and dirty" politics.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Delhi's ruling party has not taken down a post, which shows some children raising pro-Kejriwal slogans, despite the National Human Rights Commission raising serious concerns on the matter. Such a depiction of children is a violation of the Juvenile Act and the Election Commission guidelines, he said.

"Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi are not sparing even children. They are violating the dignity of children. Is it because Kejriwal knows that he is losing the elections in Delhi," Bhatia asked. He asked why Kejriwal was "playing with young and impressionable minds for his petty, cheap and dirty politics".

The BJP, he claimed, will ensure that the "destroyer of children and a hater of children" is thrown out of power. He accused the AAP government of converting school toilets into classrooms for children and deliberately failing students in Class 9 and Class 11 to ensure higher pass percentages in Class 10 and Class 12.

He added that people will celebrate "Happiness Utsav" -- a Delhi government initiative to commemorate the 'Happiness Curriculum' in its schools -- by teaching the AAP a lesson in the upcoming polls. The AAP government opened no new school despite promising over 500 of them, and is behind the vacancy of almost 80 per cent post of teachers, he alleged.