ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP, AAP In War Of Words Over Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh Portraits At Delhi CM Office

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Monday alleged that BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits were removed from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office, a charge denied by the ruling BJP.

The BJP accused the opposition party of trying to divert people's attention from the CAG reports that will be tabled in the Assembly to expose "corruption" by AAP when it was in power.

The Delhi BJP shared photos of the Chief Minister's office on social media and said, "The portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh the President and the prime minister are displayed in the offices of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers."

On the eve of Republic Day in 2022, then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials that only the portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be displayed in government offices, including the CM's office. Photos of no other political leader will be displayed in Delhi government offices, he had said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised the issue in the first session of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly earlier in the day.

"It is unfortunate the Delhi Assembly is being led by a party that is anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh. The BJP has removed photographs of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from the chief minister's office, showing its anti-Dalit stance," she alleged in the Assembly.

In a press conference, Atishi showed a photo of the CM Office captured on an iPad, and said, "This is today’s photo when our MLAs went to meet the CM. The photos have been removed, which proves that the BJP is an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh party."

She alleged the BJP has "disrespected" Babasaheb and the Sikh community, by removing the portraits. The AAP strongly opposes this and will protest against it in the streets as well as in the Assembly, she added.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the move has hurt millions of Ambedkar followers.