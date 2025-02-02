BJP Panel Visits Ambedkar Statue In Amritsar, Accuses AAP Of Conspiracy Behind 'Vandalism Bid'

Amritsar: The controversy surrounding the alleged vandalism of the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Amritsar on January 26 is escalating further by the day. Amidst this, a 6-member delegation formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrived in Amritsar today and visited the incident site under the leadership of BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal.

The BJP delegation, which paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue, said they will later submit a report in regard to the vandalism incident to Union Minister JP Nadda.

The committee members suspected the role of the AAP behind the vandalism incident. 'Chief Minister Mann did not reach the scene of the incident', RS member and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brij Lal said. "The incident that happened on January 26 is very unfortunate. There is protest across the country regarding this incident. He said that there has also been opposition to it in various states of India. It is very surprising that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal did not reach the scene of this incident. They are only engaged in politics in Delhi," Brij Lal said.

'AAP's hand behind the incident'

The BJP leader condemned the attempted vandalism, asserting that there should be zero tolerance towards such incidents. further said, "Not one person is there behind this incident, this is a huge conspiracy and the Aam Aadmi Party also seems to be involved in this conspiracy, which has created a jungle raj in Punjab. This incident will never be tolerated and we will investigate it thoroughly."

Brij Lal said that their panel will prepare an investigation report and submit it to the Centre. "We do not see any possibility that the Amritsar administration and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will conduct a proper investigation in this matter. I know the inside story about the blasts happening in different police stations in Punjab because I myself have been a part of the police." - Brij Lal, Rajya Sabha member.

Based on a video circulating on social media, Police have arrested a resident of Dharamkot in Moga district last month for allegedly trying to vandalise the Dr Ambedkar statue located at the Town Hall on Heritage Street on the way to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.